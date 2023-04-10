Metro & Crime News

Rivers CP Orders Immediate Arrest Of Officers Assaulting Man In Viral video

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Okon O Effiong has ordered the immediate arrest of officers sighted in a viral video, assaulting a yet-to-be-identified young man.

A motion picture of the officers who were captured flogging and slapping an unarmed young man had trended on all social media platforms since Monday morning.

According to the state Police Command spokesman statement issued on Monday evening by  SP Grace Iringe-Oko, said the officers have been identified.

She, however, failed to reveal their names, adding that the officers carried out the unprofessional conduct at the Elibrada junction, Emohua in Port Harcourt

She noted that as a defender of human rights, the CP also assured members of the public, that the Police Officers will be investigated in line with extant rules underlying the conduct of police personnel, stressing that appropriate sanctions would be meted accordingly.

“The Command further assures the good people of Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law.

“People are enjoined to report cases of human rights abuse and infractions to the command”, the statement added.

