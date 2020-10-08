Rivers CP: Police know identity of female lawyer’s abductors

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has said that the police have some facts surrounding the kidnap of Paulette Bisola Ajayi, who was abducted at her residence in Port Harcourt, the state capital, a few days ago. Speaking when members of the taskforce set up by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to secure the release of the young female lawyer visited him in his office, Mukan disclosed that Ajayi’s abductors had earlier kidnapped a man and used his car to abduct the lawyer the same day.

The Police Commissioner also said that the kidnappers wore military camouflage when they abducted Ajayi, stressing that the police already had their identities and were working round the clock to secure her unconditional release. He also assured the NBA delegation that the police would do everything within its power to provide security for every citizen of the state, including lawyers.

Meanwhile, the leader of the NBA delegation, who is also the first Vice President of NBA, John Akpokpo- Martins, informed the Commissioner of Police that they were in the state to collaborate with the security agency in securing the immediate release of their colleague, Paulette Bisola Ajayi.

It would be recalled that shortly after the news of Ajayi’s abduction broke out, the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, was said to have set up a task force to collaborate with the relevant authorities and security agencies to ensure her speedy release. Akpata also disclosed that he had spoken to the Governor of the state, the state Attorney-General and the Rivers State Police Command to request their assistance in ensuring the safe return of their colleague

