Rivers CP to vigilante groups: Surrender illegal arms

Rivers State Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Mukan, has called on Vigilante Groups and other holders of illegal arms in the state to voluntarily surrender them to the command headquarters or face the wrath of the law. According to the Commissioner, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, members of vigilante groups irrespective of whatever name they bear should return their guns to the police headquarters.

The CP, who stated that the Constitution of the country did not allow untrained persons to handle firearms, more so when the weapon was not licensed, noted that vigilante groups in the state were registered with the police and that they do not work in isolation of the police, but have no reason to carry guns. Mukan said: “Vigilantes operate hand in hand with the police.

 

 

No vigilante is allowed to operate without a policeman. All their activities are known to the police and we make sure that police accompany them in all their patrols. Members of vigilante groups are properly profiled by the police to ensure that criminals do not infiltrate the group.

 

“In respect of arms being carried by OSPAC, a vigilante group in the state, it is clear, if they have prohibited firearms, they better surrender them, or we go after them. “They know the law and they know that arms are prohibited, and anybody with prohibited firearms in the state should better surrender them or we go after them.”

 

Meanwhile, one of the vigilante groups, OSPAC has already returned 12 assorted guns to the police including one English pump action gun, one single barred gun, four short double-barrel pistols, five single barred guns and one English pistol.

