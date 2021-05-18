Metro & Crime

Rivers: Cultists kill four in Ogoni community

Suspected cultists have killed four people during an attack on Kono Boue community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State. The killing has caused panic across the neighbouring communities.

 

The suspected cultists carried out the attack, according to the residents, even after their traditional ruler got wind of the attack and called a peace meeting to prevent it. The cultists, said to be armed with AK47 rifles, invaded the community after the peace meeting and targeted only males. The victims are Lekara Bira (32), Torka (40), and two others.

 

 

The paramount ruler of Kono Boue community, Dr. Taalor Nwidekpo Tu-nwee, said the people of the neighbouring community carried out the attack. The traditional ruler said it was not a communal crisis, as claimed in some quarters.

 

According to him, despite the attack, he has appealed to his people not to carry out any retaliatory attack as he looks for a way to stop future attacks on the community.

 

He said: “I have appealed to the people of my community to sheathe their swords and remain calm.

 

We will meet to find a way to resolve these incessant killings. “Two days ago, I had a meeting with all the communities in my kingdom, including the Nwegwere community and we resolved that there should be no attack from any community.”

