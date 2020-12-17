News

Rivers deputy gov blames politicians for NDDC’s under-performance

Posted on

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Banigo, yesterday accused the political class of causing the underperformance of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by moving away from the noble objectives for the commission’s establishment. Speaking while declaring open the Technical Session of the fourth National Council on Niger Delta in Port Harcourt, Banigo noted that NDDC derailed from fulfilling its objective of developing the Niger Delta region by focusing on human capital development and the building of critical infrastructure.

She added that some politicians who put their own interest first ahead of the NDDC development objectives, deserved blame for playing politics with the commission, which she noted has been degraded to a mere ATM centre for political sponsorship and patronage of the ruling party.

The deputy governor said: “The increasing rate of abandoned projects by the NDDC, frequent changes in the leadership, massive corruption and the lack of accountability is a deviation from the dreams of the founding fathers that fought for a prosperous future for the Niger Delta.”

The deputy governor said the recent Appeal Court judgement that stressed the need for NDDC to work with governors in the region in the execution of developmental projects, was timely. According to her, Governor Nyesom Wike, had continued to demonstrate great passion in the strive for the rapid development and socioeconomic freedom of the region. “Governor Wike has remained vocal in the fight for the wellbeing of the Niger Delta. Indeed, he is the Golden Voice of the Niger Delta in view of his political impact as a forthright and sagacious politician.

