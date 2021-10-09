Rivers, Ebonyi, 3 other states top 2021 fiscal performance ranking –Report

Financial analytical firm, Budgit, in its 2021 states’ fiscal performance report disclosed that Rivers State emerged best among the 36 states in the federation. Ebonyi, Anambra, Lagos and Kebbi states were also ranked among the top five states.

“For this year’s report, we examined states’ fiscal health, using four key metrics, namely; the ability of states to meet their operating expenses with IGR and VAT, states’ ability to cover their operating expenses and loan repayment with their total revenue, how much fiscal room states have to borrow more, and the degree to which each state prioritises capital expenditure, with respect to their operating expenses,” a statement from the firm disclosed. According to the report, Rivers, once again, topped the overall 2021 Fiscal Performance Ranking, indicating that the fiscal fundamentals of the state, compared to others in the country, are more prudently managed. In the overall ranking, two states – Ebonyi and Kebbi made it as new entrants to the top five category.

This was driven largely by growth in both states’ IGR as recorded by the NBS. Ebonyi State grew its IGR by 82.3 per cent from N7.5bn in 2019 to N13.6bn in 2020, while Kebbi State grew its revenue by 87.02 per cent from N7.4bn in 2019 to N13.8bn in 2020. Meanwhile, Ogun State (now 19th) and Kano State (now 22nd), dropped out of the top five category, due to a sharp decline in their IGR in 2020. Only three states in the country could meet their operating expenses obligations with a combination of their IGR and Value Added Tax (VAT) as measured in our ‘Index A’ ranking; these states are; Lagos, Rivers, and Anambra.

Cumulatively, the 36 states total debt burden increased by N472.63bn (or 8.78%) from N5.39tn in 2019 to N5.86tn in 2020. This was driven largely by exchange rate volatility, which saw the value of the naira jump from N305.9/$1 in 2019 to N380/$1 as of December 31, 2020. States with the highest foreign debt were significantly hit due to negative exposure to exchange rate volatility. These states include Lagos, Kaduna, Edo, Cross River and Bauchi. Furthermore, five states accounted for more than half (that is 63.63% or N300.7bn) of the net year-on-year sub-national debt increase of N472.63bn for all the states between 2019 and 2020: the states are Lagos, Kaduna, Anambra, Benue and Zamfara. Based on each state 2020 revenue, five states prioritised investment in infrastructure by spending more on capital expenditure than operating expenses. The states are Ebonyi, Rivers, Anambra and Cross River in the South and Kaduna State in the north.

These states appear at the top of the ‘Index D’ ranking. Nineteen states, including eight oil-producing states, saw a year-on-year decline in their capital expenditure, while 17 states were still able to improve their investment in capital expenditure, from 2019 levels despite fiscal constraints induced by COVID-19. “Without a doubt, economic shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on states’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and their share of federally collected revenue in 2020; thus the need to explore options for building back the sub-national economies cannot be overstressed,” Budgit noted.

Like this: Like Loading...