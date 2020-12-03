News

Rivers: Electoral commission pledges credible council polls

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has stressed its readiness to conduct credible local government council elections in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state. The Chairman of RSIEC, Hon. Justice George Omereji (rtd), who disclosed this at Isiokpo, the Headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, while sensitising political stakeholders in the area on the forthcoming LG polls in the state, also promised to provide a level playing field for all political parties and candidates during the council poll.

Omereji noted that the sensitisation programme would go a long way in keep- ing the voters informed of the election and its guidelines, which he said should not be a do-or-die affair. He said: “We are here to sensitise the stakeholders in local government areas that election into the local government councils will take place in 2021. This sensitisation programme is to make sure that people go out to participate in that election and exercise their franchise.

“We realise that election is very important to the people because it is through the process that we choose our leaders under democracy. When you make a good choice the people will rejoice. “Election is not a do-ordie affair. This fifth commission will make it possible for every local government council and political party to participate, and we are going to be fair, just and firm. “We want to use these three indices to conduct the election, so that you will know that God selected this team.

We are going to work to ensure that the election will be credible and fair.” Also, the Chairman of Ikwere Local Government Area, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, appealed to the Commission to provide an equal playing field for all candidates to express their ambition. Nwanosike said: “We have told everybody that cares to know the third tier of government is the most important in democracy.

I do not believe that we can make Nigeria better working from Abuja. “If the 774 Local Government Areas are working on the same page, having the people in mind, we believe that this team will give everyone and political parties an equal playing field to express their ambition. We promise to play by the rules of the game.”

