Rivers: Electoral officers kick transfer by REC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

There is tension at the Rivers State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the redeployment of Electoral Officers (EOs) from the state’s 23 local government areas by the Resident Electoral Officer, Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, barely a month to the forthcoming general election. Some of the aggrieved EOs, who declined to disclose their names for fear of being sanctioned, claimed that their transfer from the positions was not in the best interest of the state, noting that they are being denied the opportunity to use their experience to make the coming election more credible. The new posting memo, signed by the Administrative Secretary of INEC, Richter Alabraba, posted the former EOs to the audit, stores and to the REC’s Office, while the EO of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas was allowed to retain his position by the REC. They also claimed that the REC replaced them with INEC officials that are not from the state, and that Rivers is the only state whose people are being replaced.

 

