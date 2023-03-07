News

Rivers Explosion: LG boss accuses IOCs, security agencies of aiding oil theft

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr Chidi Lloyd, has accused Internation-al Oil Companies (IOCs) and security agencies of aiding oil theft in the area, stressing that their alleged collaboration is sabotaging the fight against oil bunkering. Lloyd, who spoke when he visited the scene of a fire caused by oil bunkering in Rumuekpe community on Friday, which led to the death of at least 12 people, alleged that security operatives were aware that the oil thieves were operating in the area, but that they did not react.

He said: “It is unfortunate that IOCs and security personnel are also involved in this. If they were not involved, tell me how those who scoop these products manage to transport them out of here, considering the number of security checkpoints around here. “There is army formation close to the scene of this fire outbreak.

Would they say or claim that they don’t know that criminals are scooping petroleum products here? These days, security personnel lobby to be posted to places like this so that they collaborate with the perpetrators. Every security personnel want to be posted or deployed to this area only to come and collect money. “If officials of the oil companies are not involved, how do the criminals know when there is pressure in the pipeline? You can see that there is a very strong cabal who are benefiting from these activities, not these ones roasting in the fire here. Top officials of the oil companies release information on when there is pressure in the pipe.” He, however, commiserated with the families of the victims of the fire outbreak, and urged relevant organs of the Rumuekpe community to establish the number of the victims who are indigenes of the community.

