Rivers extends curfew, bans night time movement

The Rivers State Security Council has imposed a curfew on the 23 local government areas of the state with effect from yesterday. Governor Nyesom Wike, in a state wide broadcast, said the decision to impose the curfew on the entire state was taken after an exhaustive deliberation by the State Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt. The governor recalled that on April 28, 2021, the State Security Council, considering the recent murderous attacks on security personnel in Ikwerre and Abua/Odual Local Government Areas, had imposed a night-time curfew on all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states. The governor, in a state-ment by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said after a review of the present security situation, there were possibilities of further deadly attacks on hard and soft targets across the state. He said the curfew was from 10pm to 6am.
