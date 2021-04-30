News

Rivers extends curfew, bans night time movement

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Rivers State Security Council has imposed a curfew on the 23 local government areas of the state with effect from yesterday. Governor Nyesom Wike, in a state wide broadcast, said the decision to impose the curfew on the entire state was taken after an exhaustive deliberation by the State Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt. The governor recalled that on April 28, 2021, the State Security Council, considering the recent murderous attacks on security personnel in Ikwerre and Abua/Odual Local Government Areas, had imposed a night-time curfew on all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states. The governor, in a state-ment by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said after a review of the present security situation, there were possibilities of further deadly attacks on hard and soft targets across the state. He said the curfew was from 10pm to 6am.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aviation: Airline operator advocates merger among local carriers

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Following the impact of COVID-19, rising ticket prices and increased competition, airlines have been asked to synergise their operations in a bid to cut cost without compromising passenger experience. The Chairman of startup United Nigeria Airlines, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, made the call, saying it was the surest way of cutting cost of operations by remaining […]
News

Delta rejigs school curriculum to tackle education decay

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday underscored the need to regularly review the school curriculum in order to tackle the rot in the education system. The governor disclosed this while declaring open a workshop, tagged: “Curriculum Revision and Development of Schemes of Work for Primary and Junior Secondary Schools,” organised by the state government […]
News

An exclusive interview with leading model Laura Iafrate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The definition and expectations of a model are changing. As beauty is beginning to be rediscovered in our work and character, today’s young models embrace their strengths with joy. Among them is Venezuelan model Laura Iafrate. Q. Can you tell us about yourself? A. My name is Laura Iafrate, and I work as a professional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica