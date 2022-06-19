Sports

Rivers extends lead at the top to 11 pts

…as Peseiro arrives Ilorin for Kwara Utd vs Sunshine game

 

Rivers United on Saturday extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table to 11 points after forcing home team, Rangers, to a goalless draw in Awka.

 

Before the game, the Pride of Rivers had a 10-point gap ahead of their closest rival, Plateau United, who will be at home to Gombe United on Sunday (today).

 

With the draw, the team is closer to winning the 2021/2022 league title. Also on Saturday, Heartland gave their survival a lift after defeating Katsina United 1-0, same as Niger Tornadoes who recorded same scoreline against Nasarawa United.

 

It was a five-goal thriller in the last game played on Saturday with Abia Warriors triumphing against Kano Pillars in a game that ended 3-2.

 

Meanwhile, Super Eagles new manager, Jose Peseiro, is currently in Ilorin to watch the NPFL game involving Kwara United and Sunshine Stars at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

 

The coach arrived the city on Saturday and will be watching his first league game in the country since taking over the national team job. Since joining the team, he has recorded two wins against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe, the later a 10-0 record result.

 

Also on Sunday, Wikki Tourists will be at home against Shooting Stars while Enyimba will be away to MFM as Remo Stars host Lobi Stars. The last game is Uyo derby with Dakkada hosting Akwa United.

 

