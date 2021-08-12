Rivers eyes youth, fresh graduates to boost food production, jobs in agric

The Secretary to Rivers State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo has stressed the need for young people and fresh graduates to play key roles in boosting the state’s economy by engaging actively in agrobusinesses. The SSG, who stated this when the members of the state chapter of the Fisheries Society of Nigeria visited him in Port Harcourt, the state capital, noted that such a move would go a long way in helping to cover the gaps in food supply chain and agricultural sector, while also addressing the challenges of unemployment.

Danagogo, who expressed regrets that graduates do not take pride in agriculture, but rather see farming as archaic, however, noted that agriculture occupies a crucial position in the economic prosperityof thestateandthecountry. He said: “Nationally, agriculture should be used to engage young people. Experts and those already established in the industry need to do more.

“One of the challenges we have in the country today is that we theorise a lot, but practicalising it becomes a challenge. The government wants to see practical efforts of MDAs and the private sector. You need to drum up your support and show your presence and leadership in the farming sector. “I urge you to engage more since Rivers State has a comparativeadvantageinthefisherysector. Donotonlytheorise butshowpracticaldemonstrations of your efforts. There is also the need to engage young graduates who can practicalise what they have learnt and passionately pursue careers as farmers and thereby attract support.

