Rivers faults Concerned Lawyers over Chief Judge’s appointment

The Rivers State government through its Attorney – General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), has faulted Concerned Lawyers over its stance that the National Judicial Council (NJC) or the governor of a state is obligated to recommend or appoint the most senior judge of the High Court as substantive Chief Judge of a state.

Adangor, while reacting to a statement credited to the group led by the Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt branch, John Owubokiri, argued that it was wrong for them to rely on what they see as “Judicial tradition” to demand that the NJC should have recommended Justice Joy Akpughunum to Governor Nyesom Wike as the next substantive Chief Judge of the state based on seniority from among the serving judges on the state High Court bench.

He explained that his understanding of the law is that a rule of “judicial tradition” if one really exists, is only relevant where there is no applicable rule of substantive law governing the particular issue in question. According to him, the rule of judicial tradition cannot be relied upon to subvert or supplant an applicable rule of substantive law on any issue, advising the group to seek constitutional amendments of Section 271(1) of the 1999 Constitution (Amended) instead of resorting to sentiments on a purely constitutional matter

Like this: Like Loading...