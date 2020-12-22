News Top Stories

Rivers: Fintri inaugurates projects, lauds Wike’s vision

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt Comment(0)

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for touching the lives of the people through landmark projects. This is as he said that the Governor Wike through the projects was making a difference that is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled.

 

Fintri, who spoke yesterday while inaugurating three road projects in Port Harcourt, the state capital, also described Wike as an irrepressible democrat, who has continued to demonstrate uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the people, as well as advancing the unity of Nigeria.

 

The commissioned roads include Emeyal, Elelenwo and General Diriyal Streets located at the New GRA Phase 2 in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state. Fintri said:”It is really a rare privilege to commission landmark projects in Port Harcourt, the heartbeat of the South-South. I am here on the basis that Governor Nyesom Wike, the irrepressible democrat, who has demonstrated an uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the people of Rivers State and advancing the unity of our country.

 

“Nowhere has Governor Wike demonstrated this than in the constant and consistent liaison with his fellow colleague governors such as my humble self in the North. “Let me assure the government and good people of Rivers State that the difference that Wike is making in Rivers State is unprecedented and can hardly be equaled

