Rivers govt approves rehabilitation of Amiesimaka Stadium

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the total re-grassing and rehabilitation of the Mainbowl football pitch and the two training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex.

 

The stadium has hosted several local, continental and international matches in the past, but the mainbowl football pitch had been undulating and thus needed an overhaul. It involves excavation and laying of level planting of FIFA approved natural paspallum grass, provision of motorized mower and lawn mowers, installation of sprinklers, laying of six underground pumping machines, plumbing and electrical works, amongst others.

 

The move which is in preparation of the State-owned Rivers United’s campaign on the continent for the 2020/2021 season, among other high profile matches, and being handled by a renowned grass expert with core competence and track record in the provision, management and maintenance of sports facilities, is expected to be delivered towards the end of August.

 

According to the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, Governor Wike is leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that Rivers United has the best of facilities for the continental campaign. He emphasized that re-grassing and rehabilitation of the football pitches demonstrate the Governor’s commitment to the upgrade of sports centers that has seen his administration overhaul facilities at the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Port Harcourt

