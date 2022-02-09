Rivers: Group cautions Dakuku over demolition of waterfront shanties

Erstwhile Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr Dakuku Peterside, has been advised to be cautious in his criticism of the ongoing urban renewal programme of the Rivers State Government.

National Coordinator, Concerned People of Rivers State, PeterRobinson, gavethewarning yesterday in a statement. Dakuku had condemned the demolition of settlements located along the waterfronts of Port Harcourt, describing it as a move against the people.

However, Robinson expressed concern at the “unwarranted outburst” directed against Governor Nyeson Wike and accused Dakuku of either being mischievous or ignorant of the inner workings of a government that is focused on development.

It said: “It’s a known fact, that the waterfront area of Diobu has been a hotbed for all kindsof criminalsthatformer Governor Chibuike Amaechi in his first tenure carried out a full- scale cleansing of the waterfronts, to put an end to the many criminal activities of a few misguided residents of the waterfronts, who terrorize innocent citizens.”

