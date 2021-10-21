News

Rivers: Groups demand justice for police brutality

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A coalition of civil society groups have called on the Federal Government to ensure justice for the victims of police brutality and to also ensure that indicted security personnel at the #EndSARS panel are brought to book. The 18 civil society groups under the umbrella of Action Group on Free Civil Space, converged yesterday on Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to commemorate the 2020 #EndSARS protest and the resultant killing of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos. In a joint paper presented at the event after a discussion session, the groups urged the Federal Government to engage in dialogue with all aggrieved parties and all stakeholders to chart a new way forward and “to allow citizens to participate in governance and engage in constructive dialogue.” They also urged the Federal Government to restore hope in victims of police brutality by fully implementing the recommendations of the #End- SARS panel.

Our Reporters

