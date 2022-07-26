News

Rivers Guber: Abe’s name missing as INEC lists Fubara, Cole,14 others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the names of16 candidates and their parties for the 2023 Rivers State governorship election. Similarly, Fubara and Tonye Cole as the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) respectively top the list.

 

INEC also listed 14 other candidates and their parties, leaving out Magnus Abe, who has consistently declared that his name would be on the ballot even though the APC has picked Cole as its governorship candidate.

Abe and former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi have been having a running battle over the leadership of the APC in Rivers, leading to two opposing factions until Abe quit the party last week. Even while Abe was in the APC, it was speculated that he would represent the Social Democratic Party but on the list released by INEC, Pronen Maurice emerged the party’s candidate.

The electoral umpire also cleared Ibraye Tonye to contest on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has Nollywood star, Tonto Dike, as running mate.

INEC also listed Fingesi Tamie as the candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Cookey Sophia as the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, and Dadawe Joseph Ngechu as the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Other candidates are Dumo Lulu-Briggs Accord Party; Faye- Ofori Churchill, Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nwanze Michael (Boot Party), ex-militant leader, Sobomabo Jackrich, (National Rescue Movement) and Gborogbosi Gabriel -Action Peoples Party (APP).

 

