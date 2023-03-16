Rivers Guber: ADC’s Ibraye, Tonto Dike Adopt APC Candidate, Tonye Cole

The governorship candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, Tonte Ibraye and his running mate, Tonto Dike, has stepped down for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole ahead of Saturday’s election.

Ibraye, who spoke in Port Harcourt said that his teaming up with Cole would enable the APC to defeat the PDP, noting that the move does not apply to the House of Assembly elections.

Ibraye also appealed to the candidates of Accord Party, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Action Alliance(AA), Dawari George, and Labour Party(LP), Beatrice Itubo to support Cole’s candidacy.

He said: “If you look at the number of governorship candidates within that zone alone, I think we are up to seven and it is unacceptable.

“I did not even realise that the number is that much and so having realized that, I felt as an opposition, the battle before us is strong so the only way we can win this election is for us to come together.”

He added that he and his running mate, Tonto Dikeh took the decision after due consultations.

“I and my deputy looked beyond selfish interest in this decision. As a people, we have made mistakes in the past 2023 and we need to correct them.

“Tonye Cole is not contesting for governor because he does not have a job, no. He has a firm that has created a lot of employment. He is well travelled and exposed. He has managed his firm to an international standard. His manifesto to Rivers people stands out.

“For us to win, we have to work with Cole to win. Today we are aligning our forces with Cole because we want to win this election. We are calling on Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Dawari George and Beatrice Itubo and others to queue behind the moving train.

“We are not talking about Ijaw or a Kalabari Governor, but a governor that will deliver development to the state. He is the unifying candidate of the opposition parties in Rivers.

“We are doing this so that at the end we will merge our experience and form a government of unity. We are solidly and unapologetically behind Tonye Cole.”

Cole, who was also present welcomed the move, and commended Ibraye for supporting him in his quest to become the next Rivers governor.

Cole said: “ADC as a progressive party has taken that step and made a bold step to back the APC to produce the governor of the state.

“I commend Ibraye for the momentous Act. This shows that there is a desire to bring the state to a place where the people matter and a place of development.

“I accept the call to stand as a unifier for the opposition parties. The ADC has pioneered this step forward to ensure that winning is a critical factor in Saturday’s election.”

