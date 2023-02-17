Politics

Rivers Guber: Odds may favour Siminalayi Fubara

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

There are predictions that point to fact that Siminalayi Fubara, gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may win in the coming governorship elections in Rivers State.

Without a doubt, Siminalayi Fubara stands tall among other contenders in the race.

Fubara’s impressive track record of success has earned him a badge of honour among his peers, and his strong leadership skills have enabled him to take on difficult tasks and find innovative solutions.

His determination and drive have seen him take on every opportunity presented, and he continues to make strides toward his goal of success.

Take for instance his odyssey from when he started as a classroom teacher propelled by his resilient spirit of becoming the best in his chosen field, he has always itched a notch higher at every turn of his trajectory. So, it is not surprising where he has gotten today.

Another fascinating aspect is how he emerged as the PDP flagbearer.

Little or nothing was known about him till he was introduced. Before he was picked as the guber candidate, a lot of top names were bandied. Nobody ever thought of him as any kind of force but providence has a way of doing things.

Some of these assertions were pointed out by Director New Media, PDP Campaign Council, Rivers State Mrs. Ibim Semenitari.

Another source stated that Wike’s decision of picking Fubara sent shock waves within his cabinet and political family. Some have not yet recovered to date. It was said that Wike was so confident in his choice that he challenged anyone to give him a contrary opinion.

With Fubara’s hands raised, all odds begin to favour him as delegates that hardly knew him voted for him en mass.

Impressed by the choice of Wike knowing that the state would be in safe hands, the Director-General of the Campaign Council of the PDP in Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah, who is the immediate past State Chairman of the PDP, threw his weight behind Fubara vowing to deliver all party candidates insisting that the PDP would repeat its sweeping victory.

Recall that the PDP won the gubernatorial and other elections in 2015 and 2019 under Obuah’s watch as the chairman of the party.

 

 

