Rivers: Gunmen attack Princewill’s home days after guber declaration

Unknown gunmen have reportedly invaded the home of a governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill located in the GRA Area of Port Harcourt, the capital days after his official declaration. Princewill on Friday told newsmen in a statement that the invaders carted away his Close-CircuitTelevisionharddrive in the failed attempt on his life.

He is contesting to succeed incumbent, Nyesom Wike under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. He described the invasion of his home as an “assassination attempt”, addingthattheincident was in reaction to his governorship ambition just as he, declared that the incident will not deter him, but would make him more committed to the cause.

“The target was clearly me, as the intruders headed straight for what they thought was my room, broke in, and met my absence. Nothing of value was taken, except the hard drive of the CCTV recorder, which leads me to conclude, that they had only one objective. My elimination,” he said.

 

