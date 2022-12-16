Rivers: Gunmen shoot director, Youth Mobilisation for Atiku / Okowa campaign

Some unidentified gunmen suspected to be political thugs have shot the Rivers State, Director, Youth Mobilisation for the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Mr. Rhino Owhorkire. Owhorkire, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was allegedly shot while going home to Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday night and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

According to a source the attackers first shot at the tyres of Owhorkire’s vehicle before shooting at the windscreen, from which point the bullets touched him.

The shooting of the Youth Mobilisation Director happened slightly over a month after he was alleged to have been kidnapped and forced to denounce his support for Atiku.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Owhorkire was in pains and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

