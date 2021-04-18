Sports

Rivers Hoopers acquires Festus Ezeli for BAL

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Rivers Hoopers have completed the signing of 2015 NBA Champion Festus Ezeli, ahead of the Basketball Africa League in May.

 

Ezeli who last took the floor for an NBA game in the 2016 NBA Finals, becomes the fourth signing for the KingsMen, after Ben Uzoh, Taren Sullivan and Chris Daniels all joined this week. The 6ft 11 Center last played for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G-League, affiliate of the New York Knicks.

 

Festus Ezeli needs no introduction in the world of Basketball, as he is well-known for his triumph with the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 NBA finals. His interior defense and ability to guide the rim will help bolster Hoopers’ defensive ranks when BAL tips off in May.

 

It is the first time Ezeli will be playing for a Nigerian basketball side. With Ezeli now on the books of the KingsMen, Rivers Hoopers will now switch attention away from transfers, as all four slots for Foreign and African Basketball players have been filled.

 

Each team participating in the Basketball Africa League, were given four slots, to sign two players from outside Africa and two from Africa or with African heritage.

 

The Basketball Africa League will dunk off on May 16th with 12 teams from across Africa at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Heartbroken Rivers must rise against Akwa United

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

After suffering a back-to-back defeat both in the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nigeria Professional Football League, Rivers United will be hoping to bounce back with a good result against Akwa United in Uyo this weekend. Enyimba defeated the Port Harcourtbased side in the Confederation Cup before another defeat against Warri Wolves in the NPFL. […]
Sports

Gerard Houllier: Former Liverpool manager dies aged 73

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73. The Frenchman managed the Reds from 1998-2004 and led them to five major trophies, including the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup treble in 2000-01.   Prior to Liverpool, Houllier managed Lens, Paris St-Germain and the French national team, and after leaving […]
Sports

Eaglets’ job: Babangida slams NFF for overlooking Finidi

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Tijani Babangida has berated the Nigeria Football Federation for the treatment meted out at his former national teammate Finidi George regarding the national U-17 team Golden Eaglets.   The federation last Friday announced appointments into various junior national teams including the vacant post in the Golden Eaglets.   Finidi was roundly touted for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica