Rivers Hoopers acquires Festus Ezeli for BAL

Rivers Hoopers have completed the signing of 2015 NBA Champion Festus Ezeli, ahead of the Basketball Africa League in May.

Ezeli who last took the floor for an NBA game in the 2016 NBA Finals, becomes the fourth signing for the KingsMen, after Ben Uzoh, Taren Sullivan and Chris Daniels all joined this week. The 6ft 11 Center last played for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G-League, affiliate of the New York Knicks.

Festus Ezeli needs no introduction in the world of Basketball, as he is well-known for his triumph with the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 NBA finals. His interior defense and ability to guide the rim will help bolster Hoopers’ defensive ranks when BAL tips off in May.

It is the first time Ezeli will be playing for a Nigerian basketball side. With Ezeli now on the books of the KingsMen, Rivers Hoopers will now switch attention away from transfers, as all four slots for Foreign and African Basketball players have been filled.

Each team participating in the Basketball Africa League, were given four slots, to sign two players from outside Africa and two from Africa or with African heritage.

The Basketball Africa League will dunk off on May 16th with 12 teams from across Africa at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

