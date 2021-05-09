Rivers Hoopers begin Basketball Africa League against Patriots

Rivers Hoopers will begin the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League against Patriots at the Kigali Arena on Sunday, May 16.

All attention will be on the only game of the day against the host which will be played behind closed doors inside the BAL bubble.

The KingsMen will play their remaining group games against Union Sportive Monastirienne of Tunisia on Thursday May 20 before facing Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club (GNBC) of Madagascar three days later.

During the group phase, each of the 12 participating teams will face the three other teams in its group once.

