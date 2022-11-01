Sports

Rivers Hoopers coach hails Bullet B’ball tourney as event tips off

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Coach of Rivers Hoopers, Ogoh Odaudu, has hailed the Bullet Basketball Tournament as one of the great things happening in Nigeria Basketball.

The former D’Tigers guard is excited that the Hoopers are again involved in the competition that ends just before the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s Final-8 Playoffs start.

The Bullet Tournament powered by the Sam Oguche Foundation is serving as a Grade A warm-up event for the Nigerian league clubs participating in the playoffs. Ogoh said in Lagos on Monday, “It’s quite a great opportunity for my team.

The fear of entering the playoffs in a very rusty form is gone with the Bullet event. We are going to use it to get very ready for the bigger playoffs event that starts immediately afterward.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

