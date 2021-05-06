Rivers Hoopers release BAL roster

Rivers Hoopers head coach, Ogoh Odaudu, has revealed his roster for the Basketball Africa League which tips off next week at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda. 13 players and five members of the backroom staff arrived in Kigali at 12am on Tuesday and were immediately placed on 4-day quarantine. The team is made up of nine local players and four foreign based players who recently signed to play for Rivers Hoopers at the BAL. D’Tigers stars Ben Uzoh, Robinson Odoch Opong, Taren Sullivan and Chris Daniels make up the list of the four players signed by Rivers Hoopers. Hoopers will play against Patriots of Rwanda, Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club (GNBC) of Madagascar and US Monastir of Tunisia in Group A. The inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League will take place from May 16 to 30 at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda. According to the full list of players, the Point Guards are Ben Uzoh, Simon Owoicho, Victor James while the Shooting Guards are Ronald Alalibo, Emmanuel Balogun, Benjamin Ikechukwu, Robinson Odoch Opong.

