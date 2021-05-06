Rivers Hoopers release BAL roster

Rivers Hoopers head coach, Ogoh Odaudu, has revealed his roster for the Basketball Africa League which tips off next week at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda. 13 players and five members of the backroom staff arrived in Kigali at 12am on Tuesday and were immediately placed on 4-day quarantine. The team is made up of nine local players and four foreign based players who recently signed to play for Rivers Hoopers at the BAL. D’Tigers stars Ben Uzoh, Robinson Odoch Opong, Taren Sullivan and Chris Daniels make up the list of the four players signed by Rivers Hoopers. Hoopers will play against Patriots of Rwanda, Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club (GNBC) of Madagascar and US Monastir of Tunisia in Group A. The inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa League will take place from May 16 to 30 at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda. According to the full list of players, the Point Guards are Ben Uzoh, Simon Owoicho, Victor James while the Shooting Guards are Ronald Alalibo, Emmanuel Balogun, Benjamin Ikechukwu, Robinson Odoch Opong.
Related Articles
Committing to play for Nigeria was easy –Amy Okonkwo
Dallas Wings forward, Amy Okonkwo has revealed that getting an invitation to the D’Tigress camp as preparation for the 2020 Olympics kicks off is a dream come true for her. The 25 year old said it had always been her priority to commit her international future to Nigeria and her recent invitation is the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Waldrum signs agreement, to be officially unveiled as Falcons’ coach in Nigeria
New Head Coach of the Women’s National Team of Nigeria of Nigeria (Super Falcons), Randy Waldrum, on Wednesday signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as he started his work with the nine-time African champions. The simple ceremony took place at the Super Falcons’ Emir Hotels abode in Antalya, Turkey. President of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
My wife was victimised by AFN officials because of me –Olusoji Fasuba
African 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, has said in an interview on a Whatsapp group, Friends United By Sports, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, that he is surprised that nobody on the continent has been able to erase his 100m record of 9.85 seconds set in 2006 at the Doha Golden League. Excerpts… You are […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)