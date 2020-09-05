News

Rivers, labour unions differ over planned protest

The Rivers State Government and leaders of labour unions, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are in for a showdown over a planned protest in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Leaders of the two major labour unions in the country, had in a statement announced their readiness to organize a peaceful protest in the oil city on September 8, to draw attention to “full-fledged bloom of despotic rule in Rivers State under the administration and supervision of Governor Nyesom Wike”.

But the Rivers State Government said the protest cannot go ahead because it has already obtained an injunction to stop it: The government said: “They (labour unions) cannot go against the law, if they do anything outside what the court has said they would be infringing on the laws of Nigeria and of course you know the consequences of going that way.”

