Rivers: Lecturersuspendedforallegedsexcrimeturnsbusconductor

A lecturer of the Captain ElechiAmadiPolytechnic, Port Harcourt, Zoe Solomon Tamunotonye suspended over alleged sexual assault on a female student of the school has resorted to working as a bus conductor six months after.

The institution’s managementhadsuspendedTamunotonye overallegedsexualharassmentand detention of a female student, Miss BlessingAuduwhomheaccusedof diverting his N250,000.

An investigative panel set up to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the lecturer thereafter indicted him, forcing the institution to suspend him for three months or he apologise for his alleged crime.

But the lecturer, who continues to maintain his innocence, claims that the student had diverted his N250, 000, which he claims was what forced him to report the matter to the police and the arrest of the student. Tamunotonyehasalsomadeitclear that he didn’t committed any crime to warrant him writing an apology letter to the management of the institution over the alleged exploitation and harassment of Blessing Lucky Audu.

He, however, wrote a letter to the management of theinstitution for clarityon whyheshouldapologisesince he has committed no crime, urging the institutiontoreviewitspositiononthe matter in the interest of justice.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...