Rivers LG boss warns stakeholders, youths against lawlessness

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

 

The Chairperson of Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, Anengi Barasua, has warned stakeholders and youths of Finima community to shun acts capable of causing breach of law and order.

Barasua issued the warning following demand by youths in the community of 40 per cent employment opportunities, saying it was not in her position to determine how the jobs are shared.

The council boss noted that the allocation of jobs is handled by the recruitment centre and that each house in the community gets the employment quota due to it.

There are three Houses in court that are contending with the leadership of the community, and the council boss has vouch her neutrality and wants the Houses to remain calm and law-abiding, pending the determination of the matter in court.

While describing the  demands of the youths as frivolous and baseless due to false information, she warned the leaders against misleading the public with wrong information.

She said: “Job recruitment in the Local Government Area is handled and managed by the Bonny Integrated Recruitment Centre BIRC. The Local Government Council has no hands in it.

“Above all, the LGA Deputy Chairman is an indigene of Finima community, so if the Council is involved in the job racketeering, will he not report?”, she queried

 

