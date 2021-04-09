Metro & Crime

Rivers LG chair abducted as cultists kill two

Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Philemon Kingoli, was abducted by armed men on Peter Odili Road, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday. Kingoli was abducted in the early hours of Wednesday in circumstances yet to be ascertained.

Sources said the abductors were yet to make any contact to demand any ransom to free the chairman. But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, yesterday said efforts were on to rescue Kingoli from his abductors. He said: “There is no contact yet from the kidnappers but we are out to ensure that the man is released timely and unhurt.

“The Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, has directed all the tactical commanders to move in immediately to ensure his release.” The abduction occurred barely two weeks after gunmen abducted the Traditional Ruler of Ikuru town, HRM, King Aaron Miller, in Andoni Local Government Area, and a senior lecturer of Linguistics and Communications Studies, Dr. Jones Ayouwo.

