Rivers: LG chairmanship candidate pledges increased IGR

The chairmanship candidate for Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Erastus Awortu, has pledged to woo tourism investors to the area in order to improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the council.

Awortu, who is contesting in the forthcoming council poll in the state, made the pledge yesterday during his campaign at Ataba Town in Andoni Local Government Area of the state. He noted that IGR was a significant determinant of successful local government administration, adding that he would invigorate efforts at bringing and attracting investors into all economic sectors of the LGA. Awortu said: “We already have our investment template and tourism is one of them and if properly harnessed, it could go a long way to generate not less than 30 per cent of our total revenue target. Andoni is blessed with abundant natural sand beaches and wildlife reserves which are capable of driving tourism and hospitality business.

