Rivers: LG chairmanship candidate pledges increased IGR

The chairmanship candidate for Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Erastus Awortu, has pledged to woo tourism investors to the area in order to improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the council.

Awortu, who is contesting in the forthcoming council poll in the state, made the pledge yesterday during his campaign at Ataba Town in Andoni Local Government Area of the state. He noted that IGR was a significant determinant of successful local government administration, adding that he would invigorate efforts at bringing and attracting investors into all economic sectors of the LGA. Awortu said: “We already have our investment template and tourism is one of them and if properly harnessed, it could go a long way to generate not less than 30 per cent of our total revenue target. Andoni is blessed with abundant natural sand beaches and wildlife reserves which are capable of driving tourism and hospitality business.

Nasarawa gov presents revised N72.9bn 2020 budget to state Assembly

  Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.   Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), Majority Leader of the […]
Ibom Progressive Movement writes petition to APC national leadership alleging victimisation of youth leader

Ibom Progressive Movement has written a letter to the national Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging the exclusion of the youth leader of the Akwa Ibom state chapter, Steve Ntukekpo, from the caretaker committee by the Acting National Secretary, Senator John Udoedehe. In the petition which was signed by Idorenyin Ekwo, State Coordinator […]
FG: We’ve spent N31bn on COVID-19 fight

The Federal Government has disclosed that a total sum of N30,540,563,571.09 was spent within four months to fight the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The figure represents 84 percent of the N36.3 billon public funds and donations received by government between April 1 and July 31, 2020, leaving a balance of N5.9 billion. […]

