Rivers Ministry, Ottasolo FC partner for football devt

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has said the state is ready to partner with companies, organisations and individuals in the promotion and development of sports in the state.

 

Iyaye stated this at the presentation of branded tracksuits to Rivers United by the chairman and proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club of Lagos, Gabriel Davids, at the conference room of the Ministry of Sports in Port Harcourt, witnessed by the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo, and Rivers United officials.

 

He expressed delight over the gesture and reiterated that the Ministry of Sports was very much interested in partnerships, while pointing out that the donation from Ottasolo is a testimony of how Public and Private Partnership (PPP) can work.

 

The sports commissioner commended Mr Davids for his immense interest in sports development, especially in terms of branding and ownership of a football club, which he says would go a long way in keeping the youth out of social vices.
“Government cannot do it all alone, our youth will be able to achieve more if we all come together to give them the platform to perform,” Iyaye said.

“I can assure that this is a partnership of a lifetime and it will be very rewarding.
"His Excellency, Governor Wike has established a world-class Real Academy in Port Harcourt, the first of its kind in Africa and we are sure that the products of the academy will contribute positively to sports development in Nigeria.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“I want to commend you and your team for participating in the just concluded Gov Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament.”

