Rivers, NEMA move to tackle flood in prone communities

To check the ravaging effects of flood in Rivers State, the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have stressed the need to take proactive measures against flood, particularly in the communities prone to flooding.

This was as the state government and agency held a meeting with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and local government council chairmen on how to address the menace. Meanwhile, an eighthour downpour on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital and its environs rendered several residents homeless, and also affected the socio-cultural activities in the areas as many offices, commercial centres and markets could not open for businesses.

According to the 2021 warningsbytheNigerianMe teorological Agency (NiMET) and the Nigeria Hydrological ServiceAgency (NIHSA), Rivers tops states with adverse weather predictions due to its geological position at the bank of the Atlantic Ocean. At the meeting, the state government, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, advised local government council chairmen and respective MDAs to begin preparations on time in order to address the challenges the people may face in the time of flood.

