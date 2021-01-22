News

Rivers: NSCDC arrests 2 suspects at illegal oil dump

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) have arrested two persons during a raid at an illegal oil dump used in storing adulterated petroleum products in the Rumuomasi area of Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State. According to the spokesman for the state NSCDC, Oguntuase Michael, 119 gallons of adulterated Automated Gas Oil (AGO) was also seized during the raid.

While conducting journalists round the site, Michael said: “Two days ago, through our intelligence gathering, we were able to discover this particular oil dump, established in this residential area. This is not acceptable because the products are hazardous.

We recovered 119 gallons filled with AGO, which is known as diesel, while a suspect was arrested with a vehicle. “The landlord of this place is being interrogated in order to know the level of his involvement in this particular crime, as well as the driver of the vehicle that was arrested.”

He further added: “At about 1500hrs of Tuesday, 19th January, 2021, the antivandal team of the Command arrested a suspect, who was simply identified as Ezike Shoke with a Volkswagen Jetta car loaded with suspected illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO) popularly known as diesel loaded in 56 no of 25liters in gallons. “Other items seized at the crime scene include 57 empty gallons found at the crime scene. There have been some cases of fire outbreak here and there as a result of adulterated or illegally refined kerosene.

