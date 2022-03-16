Metro & Crime

Rivers: NSCDC talks tough as fire razes exhibit yard

Posted on

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Rivers State Command, Abu Tambuwal, has declared that the fight against vandalism and illegal dealings in Petroleum products is non-negotiable. Speaking at the aftermath of a fire incident, which razed the command’s exhibit yard at Iriebe Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Tambuwal noted that anyone arrested in connection with the crime will not be spared. The exhibit yard accommodated several impounded trucks of suspected Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), which were handed over to the command by court order and were to be auctioned by professionals.

He said: “We will not be deterred in our dogged and resolute fight against vandalism of oil pipelines and illegal dealings in petroleum products. “We thank all the first responders: the Federal and State Fire Services, the fire fighters unit from Shell Petroleum Company and everyone who collaborated with the NSCDC and EFCC in curtailing the spread of the inferno across neighboring properties.

 

Our Reporters

