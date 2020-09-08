Rivers: NUJ backs strike as labour leaders go underground

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has declared its support for the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), stressing that the union joined the strike in order to ensure that workers’ welfare are addressed.

The state NUJ Secretary, Ike Wigodo, while addressing reporters yesterday gave the reasons for the strike to include non-payment of pensions to retirees, nonpayment of salary increment and non-promotion of workers since 2015.

According to sources, who spoke with New Telegraph, some labour leaders in the state had already gone underground following the face-off with the state government, which was said to have also secured a court injunction against the planned strike action.

The NLC had asked workers in the state to embark on a job boycott in protest of the various contending issues ranging from non-implementation of the minimum wage, non-payment of pensions for several years and delayed workers’ promotion, among others. The NUJ said: “The gratuities and pensions for all our members who retired between 2015 to date have not been paid.

Those who are still working have also not been promoted for the past six years. Their increments have also not been effected. The condition of service does not allow for stagnation; it allows for a worker to grow in a given space of life. So, why is it that the workers have remained stagnant for six years?

“We will have to join the strike because we support all that the NLC is doing to ensure that workers’ welfare is met.”

