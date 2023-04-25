Metro & Crime

Rivers: One Killed As Cult War Intensifies In Diobu

One person has been killed as cultists terrorising residents of Mile 1, Diobu, Port Harcourt intensified the ongoing war of supremacy in the area.The cult clash between rival cult gangs, mainly Degbam in Awkuzu/Lum- bumber Street, claimed the latest casualty on Sunday night after the Degbam factions of the D12 and BS clashed.

The latest fighting by the cult groups also forced most residents of the area to remain indoors, while some who had the opportunity to leave hurriedly moved out of the area. The victim, according to sources, was said to have been targeted, ambushed and shot severally by the killers and left in a pool of blood.

One of the sources added that there was no attempt to rush him to the hospital after the shooting by even his own cult members because they felt he was already dead.

Although the identity of the victim was yet-to-be ascertained at the time of this report, a source said that the victim hailed from Akwa Ibom, and was “a soldier whose group will give him his right honour.”

The source added that it was the young man’s relatives that reported the incident to the police. The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident, and linked it to cult war. She stated, “The Command is aware.

I think it is still related to the battle of supremacy by these cult groups. “We have commenced investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and meant to face the law.”

Meanwhile, some of the emboldened cultists have started mounting roadblock at Uruala/Abakiliki Street Mile 1 Diobu. Some of them openly rob passersby and motorists without intervention from security operatives.

