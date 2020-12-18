Rivers: Panel dismisses petition to outlaw IPOB’s activities in Oyigbo

The Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police Brutality yesterday dismissed a petition by some lawyers under the aegis of Oyigbo Indigenous Lawyers Association (OILA) thàt sought to end the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state. Oyigbo was said to be the epicentre of the EndSARS protest in Rivers State, but which was hijacked by members of IPOB, killing security operatives and burning police stations, which forced the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, to declare a 24-hour curfew in the area.

The lawyers, in their petition submitted yesterday, and presented on behalf of the entire people of Oyigbo Local Government Area, also asked the state government to rebuild all public infrastructure destroyed during the #EndSARS protest. But, the Chairman of the Panel, Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd) dismissed the petition on the grounds that the matter falls outside the Commission’s terms of reference.

Uriri, however, added that the matter they brought before the Commission had nothing to do with police brutality, hence it was dismissed. Speaking with newsmen shortly after the petition was dismissed, Counsel to OILA, O.C Higher-King, said the proscribed IPOB successfully hoisted its flag in Oyigbo because they felt that the area had been abandoned by the state governmen

