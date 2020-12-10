News

Rivers panel: Police counsel alleges threat to life, seeks help

One of the legal representatives of the Nigeria Police at the Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Iyo Nelson Ubolum, has raised the alarm over threat to his life and called on the panel to intervene.

Ubolum recalled how during the panel’s break last Friday, the occupants of two vehicles drove towards his direction and confronted the policemen on escort duty, adding that one of the occupants demanded to see the police officers, who allegedly killed his son and brother. He added that the said occupants of the vehicles rained curses on policemen and their families, even as he appealed to the Commission to ensure that the petitioners and other people appearing before the panel conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd), advised Ubolum to always approach any member of the panel whenever such an incident reoccurs. “Next time something like that happens, don’t fail to tell any member of the Commission. It may not be the Chairman alone,” Uriri said. Ubolum further added: “I was here on Friday immediately after the panel went on break, then I saw two vehicles moving out from the premises towards where I was seated. They confronted my policemen, who were on escort.

