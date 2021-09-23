Rivers’ parliamentary caucus tackles Buhari on loans, VAT

The Rivers State Caucus in the National Assembly has expressed strong reservations on President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent resort to borrowing to fund the national budget and opposition to states taking charge of Value Added Tax (VAT) generated in their domains. The Federal Government recently wrote to the National Assembly requesting approval for fresh loans of $4billion and 710million to fund some projects located in different parts of the country.

The caucus, made up of all lawmakers from Rivers State in the National Assembly, faulted the frequency of such loans as well as the distribution of the projects, which it said, has been lopsided in favour of some states.

In a statement issued and signed by their leaders, Senator George Sekibo and Kingsley Chinda, the caucus said the administration of the loans have been discriminatory, as Rivers had benefitted from none of them. The group alleged that there has been no equity and fairness in the manner the projects were being distributed, stressing that such was a violation of the Constitution.

