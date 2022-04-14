News

Rivers: PDP aspirants protest lack of forms after payment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Some political aspirants of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday protested the absence of forms at the party Secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt. They claimed that despite paying for the said form earlier to beat the deadline fixed by the national leadership of the party, there was no single state party executive at the Secretariat to attend to them.

The PDP had extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general election to today. The party also extended the submission of all forms to April 17.. Some of the politicians had stormed the Secretariat very early Wednesday with the hope that they will get their forms, but were not attended to by any party official. After waiting to be attended without no official in.sight, the aspirants, who were over 50 started gathering in clusters to express their frustration. About 15 of them gathered in a cluster displayed the receipt with which they were issued after paying for the forms. One of the aspirants claimed that thej forms were being hoarded in the state because some of them paid for the forms in Abuja, and assured of getting them at the state Secretariat.

 

