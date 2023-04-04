2023 Elections News Politics

Rivers PDP Calls For Arrest Of Tonye Cole

The Rivers State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded for the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the March 18 election in the state, Tonye Cole.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Sydney Gbara made the call on Monday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Speaking on the programme, Gabra accused the APC candidate of desperation and inciting violence in the state while reacting to an incident which led to a clash between APC supporters allegedly led by Cole and supporters of the PDP along Aba Road in Port Harcourt earlier in the day.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Cole alongside his supporters where attacked at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) when they went to inspect election documents used for the gubernatorial poll.

It was reported that the clash between political thugs loyal to both parties led to injuries as firearms where used.

It was also gathered that thugs believed to be loyal to the PDP later attacked the APC secretariat in the state and in the process, thugs loyal to PDP descended on the APC governorship candidate, Cole, who has alleged threat to his life after he was allegedly beaten up by the thugs.

