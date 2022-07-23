News

Rivers: PDP sues Accord Party, INEC, faulty primaries

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged the Accord Party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and 14 others before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt for allegedly running fowl of the new Electoral Act while conducting their just concluded party primary elections. The PDP in its request, wants the court to compel INEC not to recognize all candidates of the Accord Party for National Assembly positions over the alleged electoral act violation. Renowned businessman, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who ran for the governorship in 2019, emerged the governorship candidate of the Accord Party, at its primaries.

 

Our Reporters

