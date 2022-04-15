News

Rivers’ PDP to aggrieved aspirants: Collect forms where you paid

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the aspirants who protested at the party’s Secretariat along Aba Road, Port Harcourt to collect their forms from wherever they made payment. The party’s state Publicity Secretary, Tambari Sydney Gbara, while reacting to the protest held on Wednesday by the aspirants, also dismissed them as members of the party. The aspirants, vying for various elective offices had claimed that they were being discriminated against by the officials of state PDP, who were not on ground to issue nomination of interest forms to them after payment for the forms. They also claimed that by not being issued forms to beat the deadline for submission set by the party’s national leadership, they were being disenfranchised by some powerful persons in the party.

But, the party expressed shock over the allegation and the protest, noting that “all forms are printed and sold at the National Secretariat in Abuja as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Working Committee (NEC) of the Party.” Gbara’s statement added:” Our state Secretariat is not selling forms and has no business with the sales of forms; only the National Secretariat is saddled with the sales of forms.

 

