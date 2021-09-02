Rivers PDP Ward 5 suspends Secondus for not attracting development

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward 5 in Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State has suspended the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus for not attracting development to the area.

The Ward Chairman of the party, George Christopher, who announced the suspension of Secondus at the party’s extraordinary meeting at its secretariat at Ikuru Town, noted that 11 executive members out of the 17 endorsed his suspension from the party.

Christopher claimed that the National Chairman has failed to attract development to the area despite his high political profile.

He also accused Secondus of not living up to expectations in the handling of the party’s affairs as the National Chairman.

Christopher stated: “The Ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ward 5, Ikuru Town, and the leaders met on August 31, 2021 to discuss the issues that affect the party.

“Suspension of Prince Uche Secondus was done by the Ward executive after a duly constituted Ward meeting called by the Secretary on the instructions of the Chairman, according to the Constitution of our great party.”

Also speaking, the former chairman of Andoni LGA and Chairman, Disciplinary Committee in the Ward, Benson Alpheous, added that Secondus was suspended for disobeying the party’s decision for him to step down as National Chairman.

Alpheous said: “Until further notice, our brother, Prince Uche Secondus, remains suspended. I want to thank you for coming and reaffirming the suspension of Uche Secondus.

“For now, until you hear from us again, Prince Uche Secondus remains suspended.”

