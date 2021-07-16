News

Rivers: PHED warns telecom coys against illegal connection

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has warned telecommunication companies against illegal connection of communication cables on its electric poles. The Acting Manager, Corporate Communications of the firm, Mrs. Chioma Aninwe gave the warning yesterday in a statement she issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital. The company said it would commence mass dis-connection of any telecommunication devices and cables mounted on its electric poles beginning from July 16. “PHED is concerned over the illegal usage of its electric poles as makeshift towers by some telecommunication companies in carrying out their operations. The practice which is against industry regulation poses a risk to the lives of customers in the event of a circuit bridge,” she said.

Aninwe said the illegal connections were done in its franchise states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers respectively. She said that any bridge on circuit could lead to total damage of critical power assets that require huge capital investment to replace, adding that “perpetrators are to note that our power poles are strictly for the purpose of transmitting power supply to our valued customers.”

