Rivers, Plateau progress, Remo crash out

Ajibade Olusesan Rivers United and Plateau United progressed to the next round of the CAF Champions where they are faced with sterner tests. Plateau United defeated Stade Madji of Gabon 1-0 yesterday in Jos to progress after the first leg had ended 2-2. Rivers United also reaped from their bountiful first leg success as they secured progress to the next round despite losing 1-0 to Watanga of Liberia yesterday The first leg in Port Harcourt had ended 3-0 in favour of the Nigerian champions. However, Remo Stars are out of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 1-0 at home to the nemesis of Nigerian clubs, Morocco’s Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal (AS FAR). They crashed out 2-1 on aggregate after having an initial soul-lifting 1-1 draw last Sunday in Rabat. Remo Stars become the fifth Nigerian club to ever crash out to the ‘military’ tactics of the Royal Moroccan Army football club. Victory however did not come easy for the Moroccans who profited from the howler Bashiru Monsuru committed in the 55th minute as the ball went straight to a Moroccan attacker who blasted past Kayode Bankole in goal. As much as the Remo Stars boys tried, they missed chances after chances. Expectedly, the Moroccans activated the delay tactics that further frustrated Remo Stars. Meanwhile, the Nigerian teams face tough times in the next round in both the Champions League and the Confederations Cup as they will all confront North African teams. Plateau United will face former champions Esperance of Tunisia while Rivers United will tackle Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League

