Sports

Rivers, Plateau progress, Remo crash out

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ajibade Olusesan Rivers United and Plateau United progressed to the next round of the CAF Champions where they are faced with sterner tests. Plateau United defeated Stade Madji of Gabon 1-0 yesterday in Jos to progress after the first leg had ended 2-2. Rivers United also reaped from their bountiful first leg success as they secured progress to the next round despite losing 1-0 to Watanga of Liberia yesterday The first leg in Port Harcourt had ended 3-0 in favour of the Nigerian champions. However, Remo Stars are out of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 1-0 at home to the nemesis  of Nigerian clubs, Morocco’s Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal (AS FAR). They crashed out 2-1 on aggregate after having an initial soul-lifting 1-1 draw last Sunday in Rabat. Remo Stars become the fifth Nigerian club to ever crash out to the ‘military’ tactics of the Royal Moroccan Army football club. Victory however did  not come easy for the Moroccans who profited from the howler Bashiru Monsuru committed in the 55th minute as the ball went straight to a Moroccan attacker who blasted past Kayode Bankole in goal. As much as the Remo Stars boys tried, they missed chances after chances. Expectedly, the Moroccans activated the delay tactics that further frustrated Remo Stars. Meanwhile, the Nigerian teams face tough times in the next round in both the Champions League and the Confederations Cup as they will all confront North African teams. Plateau United will face former champions Esperance of Tunisia while Rivers United will tackle Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Atletico agree fee for Suarez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Atletico Madrid have agreed a £5.5m deal with Barcelona to sign Luis Suarez. The former Liverpool striker is set to bid farewell to the Catalan club in a press conference on Thursday morning after being spotted leaving the Barca training ground in tears on Wednesday, reports Sky Sports.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   […]
Sports

Corruption in Nigerian league almost forced me out of sports –Olopade

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The CEO of Nilayo Sports, Bukola Olopade, who has been organising Road Races in the country in a recent interview on a Whatsapp group, FUBS, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has stated that former president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Solomon Ogba, galvanised him into organising marathon. Excerpts… Why did you fall in love […]
Sports

Serie A: VAR drama denies Milan as Napoli earn win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Napoli got their title challenge back on track on Sunday with a dramatic 1-0 win at rivals AC Milan which moved them up to second in Serie A. Eljif Elmas headed home the decisive goal from Piotr Zielinski’s fifth-minute corner at a freezing San Siro to end a mini-crisis for Luciano Spalletti’s injury-ravaged side […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica