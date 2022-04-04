Rivers Police arrest 2 suspects for snatching of Keke NAPEP

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbery suspects that specialises in dispossessing drivers of their tricycles popularly known as Keke NAPEP.

The suspects one Steve Green, 38 and Adaugo Darlington, a female who usually pretend to be pregnant to attract sympathy, operate by posing as passengers before launching attack against drivers with knives and machetes. After robbing their victims, the duo and others at large push down the drivers while the Keke is still on motion.

The acting spokesperson of the command, DSP Grace Oringe- Koko, who made this known in a statement, noted that the suspects were arrested along Rumunduru Eneka in Obio / Akpor Local Government Area, when police operatives of Eneka Division, on routine patrol, arrived the scene were their last victim, one Lasisi Akreem was dispossessed of his tricycle.

The spokesperson said the victim who had machete cuts, had described his tricycle and the suspects, adding that it was the information they used to apprehend two of the suspects, and recover the tricycle after a chase.

