Metro & Crime

Rivers police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers, recover firearm, vehicles

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers allegedly terrorising Port Harcourt and its environ, recovering a revolver pistol and two vehicles in different operations carried out by operatives of the command.

 

The acting spokesperson of the state police command, Rita Iringe-Koko, DSP, who disclosed this in a statement, said that following recent complaint of car snatching at Sani Abacha Division, Police investigations led to the arrest of three members of a car snatching syndicate in the state.

 

She noted that the suspects, Gladstone Anderson, 22; Emmanuel Hezekiah, 26 and Chika Obiorah, 29 were arrested along Amaechi drive in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

 

On interrogation, she added that it was discovered that the suspects are members of a notorious syndicate that specialises in snatching cars from innocent victims particularly Bolt/Uber drivers in and around Sani Abacha/Casablanca  area.

 

“They use jack knife to threaten the victims and rope to strangle their victims in case of any resistance. One Toyota Corolla saloon car, Reg/No AAH 382 RM, ash color was recovered from them. Effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang,” she said.

 

Also arrested in a different operation are one Saviour Gbarale, 24 and Onyedikachi Uhala, 18 were arrested at No 12 Etche Street, Borikiri, Port Harcourt City Government Area by operatives of C4i Intelligence Unit of the Command.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Enugu: Two feared dead as gunmen attack police checkpoint

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Gunmen in Enugu State yesterday attacked police personnel on stopand- search operation, reportedly killing two on the spot. The Enugu Police Command confirmed the attack which happened during the morning hours. A statement made available to journalists in Enugu by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Daniel Ndukwe, said, “The operatives were on stopand- […]
Metro & Crime

One dies, 30 injured in Lagos gas explosion

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla and John Chikezie

…23 buildings, church, market, 15 vehicles affected One person was feared dead yesterday when a gas plant exploded at the Ajuwon area of Iju-Ishaga, Lagos. At least 30 others were injured in the explosion which occurred about 3.30pm. Also, 23 buildings and 15 vehicles were affected by the explosion. The Lagos explosion came barely 24 […]
Metro & Crime

Gov. Emmanuel Pledges Enhanced Rights Protection for Women

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured that all pending bills seeking to promote the rights of Akwa Ibom State women shall immediately be signed into law. Addressing a large gathering of women during the grand finale of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration at Ibom Hall Grounds in Uyo, the governor extolled the ingenuity of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica