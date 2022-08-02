Rivers police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers, recover firearm, vehicles

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers allegedly terrorising Port Harcourt and its environ, recovering a revolver pistol and two vehicles in different operations carried out by operatives of the command.

The acting spokesperson of the state police command, Rita Iringe-Koko, DSP, who disclosed this in a statement, said that following recent complaint of car snatching at Sani Abacha Division, Police investigations led to the arrest of three members of a car snatching syndicate in the state.

She noted that the suspects, Gladstone Anderson, 22; Emmanuel Hezekiah, 26 and Chika Obiorah, 29 were arrested along Amaechi drive in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

On interrogation, she added that it was discovered that the suspects are members of a notorious syndicate that specialises in snatching cars from innocent victims particularly Bolt/Uber drivers in and around Sani Abacha/Casablanca area.

“They use jack knife to threaten the victims and rope to strangle their victims in case of any resistance. One Toyota Corolla saloon car, Reg/No AAH 382 RM, ash color was recovered from them. Effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang,” she said.

Also arrested in a different operation are one Saviour Gbarale, 24 and Onyedikachi Uhala, 18 were arrested at No 12 Etche Street, Borikiri, Port Harcourt City Government Area by operatives of C4i Intelligence Unit of the Command.

