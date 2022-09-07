Metro & Crime

Rivers: Police arrest fake Rev Sister with 15 trafficked children

T he Rivers State Police Command have arrested a fake Rev. Sister who specialises in keeping children for trafficking syndicates in her house in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

When the command’s operatives stormed the home of the said Rev. Sister, Maureen Wechinwuz, 44, following a tipoff, 15 kidnapped children were found and rescued.

The State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, who made this known at a news briefing to highlight some of the command’s achievements, noted that the woman would be charged to court as efforts continue to arrest other suspects linked in the case.

He said that it took the police more than 24 hours to extract any information from the children, and gave the names of the identified, rescued children as Queen Harry, Miracle John Ohiri, Favour Edeze, Emeka Edeze, and Chimele Obinna. Eboka also disclosed that five of the parents of the abducted children have been contacted, and that efforts were on to locate the parents of the remaining 10 children for identification.

He said, “Operation Restore Peace personnel of the Command, acting on credible information regarding hideout of child traffickers, stormed Omuigwe Abuja Phase II, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area. “A lady who claimed to be Rev. Sister, Maureen Wechinwuz was  arrested. Fifteen children ranging from seven to nine years were rescued.

The case has been transferred to CP Monitoring Unit for discrete investigation. “It took us over 24 hours before we could extract any information  from the children. Some of them who could talk recounted their experiences with the woman.

 

“One of them known as Prosper Godwin informed us that on the October 31, 2020, he was abducted at Ikpazasia market in Bayelsa State,  together with two others whom he did not know their whereabouts and was taken to the suspects. “Later, he was sold to a woman in Lagos.

Unfortunately, on getting to Lagos, the woman who bought him realised that the boy was too sharp, and returned him to the seller. That was how he managed to come back to that place (Aluu in Rivers).” Eboka also announced the arrest of 21 suspected armed robbers, including a bolt driver in various parts of the state.

 

“On August 10, 2022, Operatives of C4i Intelligence Unit, based on credible information, arrested one Obinna Dike, 39, of No. 72 Ibeto road Port Harcourt, a bolt driver who specializes in robbing his passengers at gunpoint.

 

“One of his recent operations is at Evo road G.R.A, where he robbed a lady, Boma Adolphus of the sum of N150, 000.00. He confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing,” the CP said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
